Frank Lampard failed to secure a victory in his first game as Chelsea manager.

The Blues legend, who left Derby County in order to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge last week, was on course to seal 1-0 victory over Irish side Bohemians in Dublin.

However, an 89th-minute equaliser denied Lampard the perfect start.

As is often the case with the first game of pre-season, Lampard was limited with the players he could select.

His starting line-up for his first match included a few star names - including Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi - while there were also starts for forgotten man Danny Drinkwater and the highly-rated Ethan Ampadu.

It was very much an experimental XI and a chance for some of the club’s youngsters and fringe players to impress their new boss.

It took Lampard’s side just eight minutes to break the deadlock.

Batshuayi, who has been linked with a return to Crystal Palace in recent days, finished from close range after the ball fell kindly to him inside the box.

With most of Chelsea’s first-team stars missing, Bohemians offered a reasonably stern test for the Blues and caught out their opponents on several occasions in the first half.

However, they were unable to find a way past Willy Caballero in the Chelsea goal.

Ampadu was particularly impressive during an opening 45 minutes that Lampard and his backroom staff will have been content with.

“A solid first 45 minutes for Frank Lampard and Chelsea. Plenty of positives there, particularly the performance of Ethan Ampadu,” the Evening Standard’s Simon Collings wrote in his live blog from Dublin. “He shone in the middle of park and looked a class above.

“Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal and was lively too, while No10 Conor Gallacher looks like one for the future.”

Lampard made 11 changes at half-time, bringing on the likes of Kurt Zouma, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Billy Gilmour, who went close to doubling Chelsea’s lead shortly after the restart.

Bakayoko then forced Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot to make a save with a long-range piledriver.

Ian Maatsen, who turned 17 in March, caught the eye in the second half with his pace from the left full-back position.

Zouma, meanwhile, wore the captain's armband, which could be an indication that Lampard plans to use the French defender during the upcoming season.

Chelsea survived a scare in the closing stages when 15-year-old - yes, fifteen - Evan Ferguson curled an effort narrowly wide.

However, Bohemians did manage to equalise in the 89th minute through substitute (and trialist) Eric Molley netted, denying Lampard a winning start.