Neymar won’t be paid his €375,000 ‘behaviour bonus’ by PSG this month

Time is ticking for Neymar to force a move back to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian is desperate to return to Camp Nou following two years at the Parc des Princes and the two clubs in question have until September 2 to arrange a deal that suits both parties.

It’s understood that Neymar has already agreed personal terms with Barça, although whether the Catalan giants can find the eye-watering sums of money required to bring him back to Spain remains to be seen.

Neymar angered PSG earlier this week by failing to report back for the start of pre-season training.

The 27-year-old’s father defended his son, saying PSG knew that he would return on July 15.

But PSG’s statement, pledging to ‘take the appropriate measures’ against Neymar, suggests this wasn’t the case.

PSG’s sporting director Leonardo then confirmed that Neymar wants to leave the club. He added that they won’t stand in his way - as long as “there is an offer that suits everyone”.

One thing’s clear: the relationship between Neymar and PSG has broken down.

And to punish Neymar for his absence this week, PSG will not pay him the bizarre €375,000-a-month ‘behaviour bonus’ that exists in his contract.

This is according to Spanish newspaper Marca, who say Neymar’s bonus will instead go to the PSG charity.

Neymar’s ‘behaviour bonus’ was first revealed in 2018.

It made headlines because one of the rules Neymar must abide by to earn the aforementioned bonus involves applauding PSG’s fans after matches. Seriously.

Neymar must also be punctual, show respect towards journalists and not bet on competitions in which PSG are involved.

Basically, don’t behave like an idiot.

It was also reported at the time that Neymar is paid even more money for not criticising the manager’s choices.

The life of a world-class footballer, eh?

There’s a chance that Neymar has already played his final game for the French champions.

He missed Brazil’s triumphant Copa America campaign with an ankle injury that was expected to keep him out of action for four weeks.

A video was posted on social media on Tuesday showing him playing footvolley on a beach in Brazil.

But it’s hard to imagine him featuring in PSG’s first pre-season friendly against Dynamo Dresden next week.