There was a time when Manchester United fans didn't really care about Manchester City.

But that all started to change when Man City were brought by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

There has been a big power shift since then.

City have been on the rise ever since and are now the best club in England having won the Premier League in each of the last two seasons.

In contrast United have been in severe decline, finishing sixth in the 2018/19 Premier League, 32 points behind their city rivals.

The majority of United fans will probably still consider Liverpool as their closest rivals, but City's success in the past decade has only increased the animosity between the two sets of fans.

And one United fan, Michael Cooney, summed up the dislike between the two teams.

Cooney was in attendance at a charity auction, where a Manchester City 'Aguero 10' shirt was one of the items that could be brought.

Surprisingly, the 37-year-old decided to spend £200 to buy it.

But he didn't intend to keep it for too long.

Shortly after receiving his prize, Cooney decided to try and rip the shirt in half.

He then threw it to the floor and started to use it as a mop with his feet.

His actions were caught on camera and you can watch the video below:

Cooney said that there was 'no way' that he would take the shirt home.

“It was for a charity auction dedicated to my friend’s six-year-old daughter who sadly passed away from a rare illness last year," he told Deadline News, per the Sun.

“I always go to the charity auctions and buy something. This was the last item in the auction so I paid £200 for it.

“I am a big United fan, and have been a season ticket holder all my life, so there was no way on earth I was going to be taking that home with me.

“If that had been a United shirt that somebody had ripped it up there would be no way that person would make it out the hotel alive.

“It is all for a great cause anyway.”

The auction was for a charity called ‘Layla’s Rainbow’ which was set up by Michael’s friend who had lost his six-year-old daughter to a rare blood disease called HLH (hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis).

The organisation hopes to raise funds and awareness to the illness and you can donate here.