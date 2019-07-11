It’s safe to say, it’s been another great year for Kylian Mbappe.

In only his second season of wearing the famous PSG shirt, he finished the Ligue 1 campaign as a champion and the league’s top scorer.

His side ended the season top of the pile with 91 points, the French striker contributing 33 goals and seven assists to that triumph.

If that wasn’t enough, the 21-year-old then clinched the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year and the Onze de Bronze.

That said, it’s no shock that Mbappe has been named the most valuable under 21 player in the world for the second year running, according to research conducted by SoccerEx.

Working alongside PrimeTime Sport, they take into account a variety of factors including age, club, international caps, goals, injuries and market value perception.

And for the second year on the bounce, Mbappe came out on top, this time with a staggering valuation of £234.8 million.

To put that into perspective, Lionel Messi is worth £135 million, according to Transfermarkt.

As for Ronaldo, he stands at £81 million.

SoccerEx’s research also saw Jadon Sancho take up second place with a valuation of only £107 million with Mbappe clinching more than twice that amount.

The list also shows Matthijs de Ligt in third and Kai Haverts behind him in fourth.

And it was good news for English football as they dominated the list with six players including Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in fifth.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal took 12th place whilst Phil Foden and Declan Rice sat 14th and 15th respectively.

And to round it off, Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham clinched 18th, two places in front of Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Take a look at the table in full below: