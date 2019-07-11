Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to cut their losses on Neymar this summer.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona after just two underwhelming seasons in France.

The world's most expensive player has impressed while on the pitch, but injuries have really limited his involvement.

On top of that, he's caused a bit of trouble off the field and will be serving two bans next season - one for insulting match officials in the Champions League and another for confronting a fan.

Despite that, the Ligue 1 champions have been holding out for an offer of £198 million to sell - the same price they paid for Neymar's services in 2017.

But according to the latest reports from France, that's all changed.

Per El Pais, PSG have lowered their asking price to £135 million and are open to selling the forward for £63 million less than they signed him for.

Their report goes on to say that the French champions are "willing to close the deal" that would see the 27-year-old return to Barca.

The cut-price comes after a number of 'bust-ups' between the club and the player, the latest after Neymar failed to show up for pre-season training.

PSG have since released a statement suggesting that they will take 'appropriate action'.

"Neymar was summoned for the resumption of activities of the [first-team] of Paris Saint-Germain," a story on their website read.

"PSG have found that the player, Neymar, did not show up at the agreed time and place, without having been authorised by the club in advance.

"PSG deplores this situation and will take the appropriate measures resulting from it."

It's not yet clear when Neymar will return to training - but it's becoming more and more likely that he may have played his last game in a PSG shirt already.