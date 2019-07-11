Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel for Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States.

A short statement released on the club's official website on Thursday morning reads:

"We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions. We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

The Frenchman's refusal to travel likely comes after reports of a number of offers from his home country.

Per the Mirror, Bordeaux have been lining up a three-year deal to bring the defender back to Ligue 1, while Lyon and Rennes have also shown interest.

Arsenal have not been in any rush to offer Koscielny a new contract, so his failure to link up for pre-season leaves the club in a very awkward position.

Unai Emery wanted to spend his limited transfer budget on a new winger, with Wilfried Zaha being heavily linked to the Gunners.

But now, it seems that the coach may have to look out for a new defender - and it's unlikely any top class replacement will come much cheaper than the £45 million budget Arsenal have.

Losing Koscielny will not only see the club struggle for defensive depth, but it would also mean they will lose an influential figure in the dressing room.

The 33-year-old is Arsenal's captain and one of, if not the most senior and experienced member of the squad.

He moved to north London in the summer of 2010 for a fee of around £10m, joining from French side Lorient.

353 appearances and two FA Cups later, Koscielny could be one his way out of the Emirates and back to Ligue 1 with no new deal on the table.

Once again, it looks like Arsenal have failed to secure the services of another very important first team player.