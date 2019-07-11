Manchester United are currently in Australia ahead of their opening pre-season friendly against Perth Glory on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players arrived Down Under earlier this week and have been put through their paces with double training sessions to improve their fitness.

They took part in an open training session on Thursday, where the media and locals got an opportunity to watch United’s stars close up.

Over 10,000 fans paid to watch United train at the WACA Ground in Perth, with all funds going to charity.

However, the training session was rudely interrupted at one point by a plane carrying a pro-Liverpool banner.

Plane banners in football are something of a recent phenomena.

United fans famously organised a plane banner with the words ‘WRONG ONE - MOYES OUT’ above Old Trafford back in March 2014.

We also saw a ‘NO CONTRACT #WENGER OUT’ banner from Arsenal fans in March 2017.

For fans looking to make an impact, organising a plane banner to be flown is a relatively affordable and effective method.

However, plane banners also be used to antagonise fans of your fiercest rivals - as Liverpool showed at United’s open training session on Thursday.

A plane banner was spotted by journalists carrying the message: ‘LIVERPOOL FC - 6 X EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS!’

Funny or a bit pathetic? It’s divided opinion among the two sets of supporters, as you can probably imagine.

Liverpool are now six-time European champions, of course, after their victory over Tottenham in Madrid last month.

United might be the most successful British football club of all time domestically, but their tally of three European Cups pales in significance to Liverpool’s.

And Liverpool fans in Australia were keen to remind their rivals of this fact.

After playing Perth Glory this weekend, United then face Leeds United next week at the same venue, before travelling to Singapore to take on Inter Milan.

They wrap up their pre-season schedule with fixtures against Tottenham, Kristiansund and AC Milan before their opening Premier League match against Chelsea on August 11.