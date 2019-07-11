Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain endured a difficult season last term, that’s for sure.

The Argentine was loaned out to AC Milan for the first half of the year where he could only find the net six times in Serie A before making another loan move, this time to Chelsea.

And it was at the London side where things really started to go downhill.

The 31-year-old struggled to hit the ground running in England, only managing five goals in 18 games for the Blues.

It now remains unclear if Maurizio Sarri, who signed Higuain at Chelsea, wants to keep the forward at the Italian giants.

However, according to Italian Sky Sports, it seems the 31-year-old has been offered the opportunity to resurrect his Premier League reputation if all fails at Juventus this summer.

That’s because West Ham United are waiting in the wings and have reportedly made a loan offer for the striker.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to bring in a new forward following the recent departure of Marko Arnautovic and it seems Higuain could be his ideal replacement.

The East-Londoners have also waved goodbye to Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll this summer too, leaving Jordan Hugill and Javier Hernandez as the only strikers left.

And to make matters worse, the latter has also been linked with a move away during the window.

The Hammers face a huge hurdle if they are to pursue Higuain though as the Italian outfit aren’t keen on sending him out on loan for the third time in year.

Instead, they are holding out for £40 million.

However, West Ham’s offer is likely to include an option to buy at the end of the spell.

The Hammers also have Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez on their radar, but they could be suffering more disappointment as it seems the 22-year-old is set to join Valencia, according to the Daily Mail.