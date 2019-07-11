The Anfield faithful more than played their part in Liverpool’s epic 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg.

However, one Red in particular played a crucial role in the comeback.

Oakley Cannonier was the ball-boy whose quick thinking allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to take the corner from which Divock Origi scored Liverpool’s all-important fourth goal of the night.

While Barcelona’s players were getting into position, Alexander-Arnold had time to look up, spot Origi and the rest is history.

Oakley, who is only 14, was hailed as a hero by Liverpool fans on social media.

The teenager also earned praise from Jose Mourinho, who said: "You want a quick throw-in, the ball boy needs to know that you want a quick throw-in. The ball needs to arrive fast. The goalkicks, the tempo of the game, the ball boys can also play a part in a good structure.

"I was a ball boy, a top ball boy... when I was a ball boy, I even knew where the players wanted the ball for a corner, so they didn't need to touch the ball.

"A real football club, every detail is very, very important. In this game, the kid, very intelligent, very bright.

"I don't know if he is an academy player or not, but the kid knew what he was going to do.”

Well, Jose, it turns out that Oakley is indeed an academy player at Anfield.

In fact, he’s a very promising one.

Despite only being 14 years old, Oakley was handed an opportunity to impress for Liverpool’s Under-18 side in a pre-season friendly against Burton Albion on Wednesday - and he didn’t disappoint.

Oakley, who usually plays for Liverpool’s Under-16s team, scored his first goal for the Under-18s, who went on to register a 4-0 victory.

Jake Cain (2) and Niall Brookwell also scored for Barry Lewtas' side.

It sounds like Oakley is one to watch for the future.

He’s already had a hand in one famous Liverpool goal - and, if he continues to work hard, he may play his part in a few more one day soon.