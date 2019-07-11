Arsenal fly out to the United States today to embark on their pre-season tour of the states.

The Gunners face Colorado in a friendly next Tuesday before taking part in the International Champions Cup, coming up against Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and Real Madrid.

However, they’ll be leaving one man behind.

That’s because Arsenal have released a statement before their departure stating that skipper Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel.

The Frenchman has been the subject of proposed moves back to his home country recently, including Lyon and Rennes and it seems that has sparked his refusal to travel.

An Unai Emery captain creating a bad taste is a story all too similar for Arsenal.

Take Mesut Ozil for example.

The Arsenal number 10 was made captain a few times on a temporary basis last term but it’s clear that he doesn’t have a great connection with his boss.

In fact, Emery has previously wanted to sell Ozil, according to reports.

The next on the list is Petr Cech.

The goalkeeper was also given the armband by Emery but after one season under the Arsenal boss, he decided to hang up his boots and return to rivals Chelsea in a technical role.

It was firmly on the cards before the London pair met in the Europa League final and Emery still opted to play him against the club he was about to join.

Aaron Ramsey joins the list after deciding to put an end to his 11-year spell at the Emirates whilst playing under Emery, joining Juventus.

Next up is Granit Xhaka who wore the armband on a couple of occasions last season too.

The midfielder formed a poor relationship with supporters with most of them calling for his departure.

It remains unclear whether Koscielny will leave Arsenal but his absence paints a pretty clear picture that he wants out.