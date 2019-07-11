England vs Australia in the cricket.

It's one of the greatest rivalries in sport. Whether it's in the Ashes or just a regular T20 match, when these two countries meet, it's lively and it's must-see.

So when the two sides were paired up to meet in the Cricket World Cup semi-final, you just knew something special was about to happen.

It was Australia who batted first against the hosts, but they didn't quite get the start they would have wanted.

However, luckily for them they had Steve Smith who was in fine form and hitting the ball around the field with ease.

The controversial figure carried the Aussies at time, knocking a very respectable 85 off 119 balls.

His innings included six fours, but it will be remembered most for how it ended.

Looking for the quick singles to bolster their score, Smith was run out after some incredible accuracy from wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

Running away from the stumps, Smith raced down the other end of the wicket, only for the ball to overtake him and knock off the bails - much to the delight to the hosts and the thousands in attendance.

What made it more remarkable was the fact the ball actually went through Smith's legs in the process.

Pure accuracy, and maybe a bit of luck, for Buttler and co., but they certainly weren't complaining.

After Smith's wicket, Australia were bowled out pretty comfortably, and they ended their innings on 223, leaving England a very realistic chance of booking their spot in the Cricket World Cup final alongside New Zealand.