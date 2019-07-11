Football

Tim Cahill is selling his £5.4m New Jersey mansion and it's the dream home for sports fans

Tim Cahill, at the age of 39, called time on his 21-year professional career in March.

The Australia international, who scored 50 goals in 108 appearances for his country, started his career with Millwall back in 1998.

He spent six years with the Lions before completing a £1.5 million move to Everton, where he established his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most effective midfielders outside of the top four.

Cahill scored 68 goals in 278 games for the Toffees and will always be remembered fondly by the Goodison Park faithful.

He left Everton after eight years in 2012, moving on to New York Red Bulls, where he played for three seasons.

The Australian bought a mansion in the borough of Saddle River in Bergen Country - 17 miles from Manhattan - after signing for the Red Bulls.

Portland Timbers v New York Red Bulls

He’s now selling the luxury residence, which is now worth a cool £5.4 million and appears to be the dream house for any sports fan.

The mansion, which comes with over 10,000 square feet of living space as well as eight bedrooms and bathrooms, features a decent-sized outside swimming pool and plenty of green space around it.

p1dfgjb1j4hc51lvfhvm1f2lfd79.jpg

If the sun isn’t shining, though, you can always go indoors and enjoy the many sporting facilities dotted around the house.

Aside from a gym, spa and infinity pool, you’ll also find an indoor basketball court…

p1dfgjbfto11pahis14i21282ln1b.jpg

And an indoor football pitch…

p1dfgjbrl2aiji4alko1b5915oqd.jpg

There’s also a golf simulator and a huge games rooms…

p1dfgjc66t3dpguj1v7i14dp13emf.jpg

You can see some of the Premier League shirts that Cahill picked up framed on the walls.

After a day of playing sports inside the house, you can unwind by watching more sport on the multiple televisions inside another room.

p1dfgjcj3cuuk1n3d2atl9n1jkth.jpg

And when you’ve had enough of sport altogether - if that’s possible - then chill out in either the fancy living room…

p1dfgjcvf21hdir051ttf1rd610njj.jpg

The dining room…

p1dfgjdaf4mn0626rn83uj91cl.jpg

The kitchen…

p1dfgjdkf314kh1molh8slmm1u40n.jpg

Or even this walk-in wardrobe…

p1dfgje02512hsrh6c9a1t325pqp.jpg

How the other half live, eh?

