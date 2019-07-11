Kevin Owens made huge waves in WWE this week on SmackDown Live when he made it clear he was coming after Shane McMahon.

Owens delivered his very own pipebomb promo at the start of the show, stating how Shane was taking opportunities away from more deserving superstars by constantly hogging the spotlight.

Later in the show, The Prizefighter made another appearance and delivered a Stunner to Shane-O-Mac, which gave WWE fans flashbacks of Stone Cold Steve Austin delivering Stunners to Vince McMahon.

That's exactly the look which WWE was going for, as according to reports, the Stone Cold babyface path is the direction which the company wants to take Owens in.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan for KO was to always turn him into a Steve Austin type babyface.

His heel turn following WrestleMania 35 was never supposed to happen, but it did due to WWE needing someone to fight WWE Champion Kofi Kingston while Daniel Bryan was injured.

Now The Prizefighter has moved away from Kingston, WWE has decided to go back to Plan A and make Owens a Steve Austin type babyface, a voice of the people.

The former Universal Champion's babyface turn got off to a good start on SmackDown this week, as his pipebomb promo and Stunner on Shane-O-Mac received a strong reaction from the WWE Universe.

Even Stone Cold Steve Austin himself enjoyed the Stunner by KO on Shane.

It will be interesting to see if Owens gets himself involved and costs Shane his match alongside Drew McIntyre vs The Undertaker and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules this weekend.

As of writing, KO hasn't been booked for a match at the pay-per-view this Sunday, but he is expected to be at the event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Having Owens attack Shane again at Extreme Rules will further cement his babyface turn as well as gather more support for him in his fight against the McMahon Family and the WWE establishment.