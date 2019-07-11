The summer of 2018 was one to remember for England fans.

For a few sweet weeks, it felt like football was finally coming home because the Three Lions were actually playing well at a World Cup.

Most of us can't remember the last time that happened.

Gareth Southgate's men got off to the perfect start in Russia, with a 2-1 win against Tunisia in the opening match of the group stage.

England then hammered Panama 6-1, before losing 1-0 to Belgium and finishing second in the group.

A last-16 tie against Colombia followed and that was won on penalties, as this squad put the demons of previous international shootouts behind them.

Goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli ensured a comfortable victory against Sweden, setting up England's first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

That game was played on this day one year ago, and we all remember it so well.

The clash vs Croatia started perfectly. Within five minutes, Kieran Trippier curled a beauty of a free-kick into the top right corner, sparking scenes of jubilation in fan parks up and down the country.

His goal also sent pints of beer flying everywhere, check out some of that footage below.

Sadly, that's as good as it got for the Three Lions. Harry Kane missed a golden opportunity to put his country 2-0 up after half an hour before Ivan Perisic equalised in the 68th minute.

Extra time followed and Mario Mandzukic broke our hearts, smashing his effort in from a few yards, ending England's dream of a first World Cup final since 1996.

Still, that night will live long in the memory for so many football fans.

In fact, re-living it one year later has got us seriously excited for the future. Roll on Euro 2020 and beyond!