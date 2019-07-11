Imagine being a 16-year-old playing for West Brom’s academy one season and then playing for Barcelona’s the next.

Well, that’s exactly what happened to young forward Louie Barry.

The youngster completed a move to the Spaniards on a three-year deal and will be thrown straight into their Under-19 side.

West Brom, on the other hand, will receive £235,000 in compensation.

It’s undoubtedly a dream move for the youngster and it’s likely he’ll be the name on people’s lips for years to come.

But who is Louie Barry?

16-year-old Barry has spent the majority of his life climbing through the youth ranks at West Brom, joining the club at the age of six.

He left the Baggies last week though with Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and his current side all sniffing around in the hunt for his signature.

However, West Brom were eager to keep him and offered him a three-year deal, according to the Express and Star.

But when Barcelona come calling, there’s usually only one outcome.

Birmingham-born Barry also represents England at Under-16 level and bagged two goals in four games during the Montaigu Tournament in France earlier this year.

This added to the heights he reached with his national side last year, winning the golden boot with three goals to his name as his side won the Val-de-Marne.

He proved to be a real loss for Republic of Ireland though who secured his services before the youngster changed alliance earlier this year.

As for West Brom, he netted four times and accumulated three assists during last season’s Under-18 Premier League.

He’s that good that he even tasted Under-23 football too, making his debut last season.

Now though, he completes a move to one of the biggest giants in club football and if he carries on showcasing his ability, it might not be long before he breaks into the first team.