WWE has announced that they will produce a new reality TV show called 'Fight Like A Girl'.

The show will be made with Critical Content for the mobile platform Quibi and will feature female superstars paired with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back.

The superstars will draw from their own life experiences, to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of themselves. Filming will take place at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE said on the new reality show in a statement on their website: "In each episode of FIGHT LIKE A GIRL, Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Superstar with a young woman struggling with a personal issue that has been holding her back.

"The WWE Superstars draw from their own life experiences, to help their trainees overcome obstacles and become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.

"Shot at WWE’s world-famous Performance Center, each episode features a stunning transformation and heart-pounding reveal as the women change their lives forever."

Stephanie McMahon and new WWE Studios head Susan Levinson are among those with a producer credit on the show.

It's currently unclear as to which female superstars in WWE will be involved in the show, but it's probably a good bet to suggest the biggest names in the women's division like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley will be featured.

This is also another step from WWE towards helping women become better versions of themselves and more successful in life through their women's revolution.

Over the past few years, WWE has pushed women more than ever before on their programming, from giving them longer matches, to multiple titles to win, to their own pay-per-view, and of course, headlining WrestleMania for the first time in the show's history.

The success of this has impacted outside of WWE too, especially in the case of Lynch as she became the first WWE superstar to be on the cover of ESPN The Magazine.

She is also the first female to be the top face across in the entire WWE, impacting mainstream media as a result.

'Fight Like A Girl' looks set to be another great platform for the women of WWE to have a voice and express their opinions.