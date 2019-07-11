Frank Lampard's first game in charge of Chelsea as manager didn't exactly go to plan.

The Blues made their way to Ireland to face Bohemians in a pre-season friendly, with Lampard handing minutes to the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Chelsea did take the lead thanks to a goal from another forgotten man in Michy Batshuayi.

However, Lampard's first game in charge ended as a stalemate, with Bohemians equalising in the dying minutes of the game.

Eric Molloy scored the goal, but in the build-up it was all about 14-year-old sensation Evan Ferguson.

The teenager came off the bench and looked right at home alongside Premier League-quality players.

You can watch his cheeky dummy for the equaliser below.

Well played, Evan. Imagine being just 14 and producing that skill against one of the Premier League's finest.

If he can keep that up, he will have. bright future in the game.

So what was wrong with Chelsea in Ireland? Well, Lampard put a lot of it down to the fitness of his players.

“Fitness was our issue, we’ve been working hard on it, even this morning,” he told a press conference after the game.

“Fitness was always going to be an issue against a team that’s halfway through their season. We certainly pushed ourselves to the limit.

“The quicker we get there the better. It’s about individuals getting fit. Some of the young lads were really good. We want to get a level of fitness and intensity in their game.”

The only issue will be that Bohemians were also struggling for fitness and pretty much played their B team.

It may only be pre-season, but there's a lot of work ahead for Lampard and his coaching staff.