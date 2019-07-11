England have defeated their fiercest rivals Australia in the Cricket World Cup semi-final to book their spot in the final against New Zealand.

After Virat Kohli's India were stunned yesterday afternoon, all eyes turned to the hosts and the Aussies, but it was the former who got the job done, winning by eight wickets.

On the day, England's bowling was on point, tearing the Australian's opening order apart, and then they reaffirmed their dominance later on in the day with the bat.

Match Summary

England vs Australia in the cricket.

It's one of the greatest rivalries in sport. Whether it's in the Ashes or just a regular T20 match, when these two countries meet, it's lively and it's must-see.

So when the two sides were paired up to meet in the Cricket World Cup semi-final, you just knew something special was about to happen.

It didn't take long for the action to begin either as first ball of the game, David Warner comfortably struck the first boundary, sending Chris Woakes for four.

However, just a few deliveries later, it was England that were celebrating as Jofra Archer caught skipper Aaron Finch LBW. An early blow for Australia, and it only got worse.

Before the 10th over, they had already lost Finch (0), Warner (9) and Peter Handscomb (4); Woakes taking the wicket of the latter.

Steve Smith and Alex Carey did their best to settle the ship, staying at the stumps without really impacting the scoreboard; taking Australia to 47-3 after 15 overs.

However, that ship started to rock again after it collided with an iceberg in the shape of Adil Rashid, who came in and claimed the wickets of both Carey (46) and Marcus Stoinis (0).

The good news for Australia was that Steve Smith got himself yet another half century, but the double from Rashid left Australia at 118-5.

Glenn Maxwell (22) was the next victim of Archer's bowling, as he could only sling a shot straight into the hands of England captain Eoin Morgan. That left Australia at 157-6 after 35 overs.

Two overs later, Joe Root was taking a catch in the slips to dismiss Pat Cummins (6) off Rashid's bowling.

Mitchell Starc and Smith gave Australia hope, taking them to 217-7, but they then fell in back-to-back balls with Smith (85) being run out after excellent work from Jos Buttler, and Starc (29) edging behind to Buttler off Woakes.

Australia's innings ended when Mark Wood dismissed Jason Behrendorff (1) - leaving the Aussies on 223.

Over to you, England. Could you do what you've struggled to do so far this World Cup? Chase down a score.

Well they certainly got off to a good start, with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow both hitting the ball around the field nicely, racing to a partnership of 50 after the first 10 overs.

The closest the Australians came to a bit of good news with the ball early on was Bairstow seemingly injuring himself whilst making a quick two, but luckily for the hosts, he was fine to continue and continue he did alongside opening partner Roy.

After facing just 50 balls, Roy was celebrating making his half century, and after 15 overs, England were 95-0.

If it wasn't evident enough that Roy was enjoying himself at the crease, it became abundantly clear when Steve Smith decided to have a bowl; only to be hit for three consecutive sixes from England's opener.

The first blow for England's innings came when Mitchell Starc trapped Bairstow LBW for 34, but the hosts still looked comfortable at 124-1 after 17 overs.

Next to go was Roy on 85, when he was caught behind off Cummins, much to his annoyance as he strongly felt he didn't make contact with the ball, with replays showing he arguably didn't.

Nonetheless, it was yet another phenomenal display from the opener, and it was he who got England on their way to a comfortable victory.

At the halfway stage of England's innings, they were cruising at a comfortable 171-2, needing just 53 runs to win off the remaining 25 overs.

After losing both openers, Morgan's men settled back down and batted smartly, with Morgan himself and Root ticking over the scoreboard to the 224 target.

A day to remember for England as they booked their spot in the World Cup final, but a day to forget for the Aussies, who simply had no answer for the entirety.

Cricket's coming home?