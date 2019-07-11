At the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this year, Bret Hart was attacked while The Hart Foundation was being inducted as part of the Class of 2019.

The Hitman was tackled to the ground by a man who entered the ring from the crowd, but superstars who were seated around the stage quickly came to the Hall of Famer's aid.

After the man was removed, Hart was able to recompose himself quickly and continue his speech honouring the late Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart as if nothing had happened.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer revealed what was going through his mind at the time of the attack.

Hart said all he could think about was making sure he could get back up and continue his speech honouring his brother-in-law.

He said: “I came to the Hall of Fame with a real purpose to honor my friend and speak on his behalf about our accomplishments together, and I was not going to let someone ruin that moment.

“As soon as that disruption happened, my immediate focus was on finishing my speech and saying what I had to say. I’m glad that did not ruin the moment for Jim."

The Anvil sadly passed away last August at the age of 63, but The Hitman still remembers him with so much love.

Hart continued: “I loved Jim. He was a team guy, and he liked the different styles that we had, with him being more of a power guy and me as the technical guy.

"We had a magical relationship, together for six years straight. I laughed so hard every day with Jim. When I look back on my career, I have to thank Jim for all the happy days we had.”

After debuting in WWE in 1985, The Hart Foundation quickly became a cornerstone of the company’s tag team division during that era.

They won the WWF Tag Team Championships on two occasions and some of their most iconic feuds were against the British Bulldogs as well as Demolition.

Hart still has fond memories of his time as a tag team with The Anvil.

He said: “I can still picture us fighting through the penalty box of the Boston Garden and having fans rain fists on us. It was an adrenaline rush, and at times it was daunting, but I loved it, most of all being there next to Jim.”