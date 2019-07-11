Robin van Persie is set to be BT Sport's newest pundit on Premier League and Champions League football for the 2019/29 season.

The 35-year-old will join the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Jermaine Jeans, Robbie Savage and many more for the upcoming campaign.

As reported by the Mirror, it's certainly a big-money signing for the network, with the Dutchman set to offer some top analysis on the biggest league in world football.

Van Persie is also not one to shy away from being outspoken, which will surely only make for some television gold.

The Dutchman recently announced his retirement after returning to the Eredivisie and enjoying a stellar 2018/19 with boyhood club Feyenoord.

Van Persie made his name in the footballing world with Arsenal, with Arsene Wenger turning him into one of Europe's deadliest strikers after a shaky start to his career in England.

However, he left north London under rather acrimonious circumstances, refusing a contract extension and instead completing a move to Manchester United in 2012.

To be fair to him, in his first season under Sir Alex Ferguson with the Red Devils he lifted the Premier League trophy and won the Golden Boot.

He's still a fan-favourite with United fans, while Arsenal supporters - though aware of his goal record and quality - don't look too fondly at the Dutchman these days.

As such, BT Sport simply need to get Van Persie in the studio for any Arsenal vs Man Utd game in the near future.

How do you think Van Persie will do as a pundit? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.