Barcelona have now paid Antoine Griezmann's €120m (£107m) release clause and he is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Blaugrana.

French publication L'Equipe have confirmed that the payment has been made and the Atletico Madrid player is all set to be Barca's newest big-money signing.

There had been rumours in the week of issues with the payment being made, but that has now all been resolved.

Atletico have not been happy with Barca's conduct regarding the transfer, but they're pretty much powerless in the scenario given the clause in Griezmann's contract.

Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are going to be a formidable attack next season.

Griezmann's initial release clause in the contract he signed last summer was around £171m, but that dropped to £107m on July 1.

The French superstar has refused to join Atletico for pre-season, but Barca manager Ernesto Valverde is hoping he can call him for the Blaugrana's first day of training on July 14..

Barca's conduct throughout negotiations has been slightly concerning, with some reports stating that an agreement was reached between the club and Griezmann all the way back in March.

Atletico were understandably upset by the revelations and released a statement condemning the La Liga champions' conduct.

“Atlético Madrid wishes to express its strongest disapproval of the behaviour of both [parties], especially FC Barcelona, for prompting the player to break his contractual relationship with Atlético Madrid,” the statement said.

“[We have] learned that Barcelona and the player had reached an agreement in March, specifically in the days following the return match of our Champions League tie against Juventus, and that they had been negotiating the terms of the agreement since mid-February”.

When Griezmann makes the return to the Wanda Metropolitano next season in Barca's colours, he is going to be subjected to some serious boos.