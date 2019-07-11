The way in which chairs have been used as a weapon in wrestling has changed over the years, but now Jim Ross believes they should be left in the past.

While we haven't seen a deadly chair shot in WWE in some time, this discussion has come about due to the unprotected chair shot that Cody Rhodes took from Shawn Spears at AEW Fyter Fest last month.

Cody required several staples to the back of his head after the incident and he left a pool of blood in the ring.

It is one of the most talked about moments in AEW's short history so far as many fans are split over if chair shots to the head should still be a thing in wrestling due to the concussion issues it can cause.

However, speaking on Busted Open Radio, via Wrestling Inc, Ross said he believes chairs have run their course in pro wrestling.

The AEW announcer said: "I think the chairs have run their course to be honest with you. The chair shot back in the day, the chairs were there as usable objects because we are sitting on them. The ringside fans and the studio audience were sitting on them.

"Those steel chairs and folding chairs were everywhere because they were handy, easy to stack, cheap, easy & inexpensive staging. Now, then nobody sits on a steel metal folding chair.

"They're all locked up on ringside. Usually nicer chairs. And the announcers don't sit on folding chairs. Maybe the timekeeper does, I don't know. It's a work that it's such an expose.

"Another thing, the boys know, if they're gonna use the chair they gotta assume the doggy-style position. They're on all fours waiting to get hit in the back. And I can't recall ever in the last many years that a chair shot to the back has beaten a single soul.

"So, why are we doing it? I'm not b---hing about our creative. It was edgy. It was out there. In hindsight I wouldn't have done it. But it happened and we [the announcers] called it the best we could.

"But I think the chairs are kinda like the authority figures - I think they've kinda run their course.

"Unless somebody can figure out a way to make them more innovative and current, I'd say lets 'table that stuff'. No pun intended Bubba. Let's get rid of those chairs for a while."

When host Bubba Ray Dudley questioned if Ross was not in favor of the chair more from the psychology perspective of it than the actual physicality of it, JR brought up CTE.

He said: "I'm a big person to want to protect the CTE issues and people's brains. Because obviously we know that some of those injuries are irreversible. Guys get their brains rattled so many times over and over again - you're asking for trouble.

"If you dodge the bullet then God bless you. I just think that we gotta protect the CTE, protect the talents. I'm big on that. But again, it's kinda run its course. I feel when a guy assumes the position you think you're getting ready to watch a scene from a prison movie.

"He's on all fours here. Come on. We have a lot of high flyers here in AEW. But at some point in time they gotta start winning matches with their high flying moves instead of using them as segue spots to get from point A to point B."