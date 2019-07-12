Real Madrid have been very busy in this summer's transfer window as they look to improve on last season's horror show.

In one of their worst campaigns in recent memory, Los Blancos finished third in La Liga, exited the Champions League in the Round of 16 and only managed the semi-finals in the Copa del Rey.

Cristiano Ronaldo's €100m move to Juventus was expected to impact Real somewhat, but no one expected them to perform so poorly and get through two managers.

In the end Zinedine Zidane was brought back to the Bernabeu to turn things around and so far this summer he's spent almost £300m on five players.

Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Miliato, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo have all joined Real and now their squad looks a lot stronger.

And there could be more to come, with Spanish reports claiming Zidane is looking to spend the rest of his £500m budget on Neymar no less.

Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain and Real are long-term admirers, though they face competition from Barcelona.

So what about the players already at Zidane's disposal? Well, the vast majority of them underperformed last season and it's seen most of their transfer values decrease.

In fact, Real's squad value has dropped from £859.5m to £753.3m since this time last year - a decline of over £100m.

Per the football statistics website Transfermarkt, we've compared the players' transfer values from last summer to this summer and calculated the difference.

REAL MADRID 2018/19

Thibaut Courtois: £58.5m - £49.5m (-£9m)

Keylor Navas: £16.2m - £9m (-£7.2m)

Raphael Varane: £72m - £63m (-£9m)

Sergio Ramos: £40.5m - £22.5m (-£18m)

Nacho: £31.5m - £22.5m (-£9m)

Jesus Vallejo: £10.8m - £9m (-£1.8m)

Marcelo: £54m - £22.5m (-£28.5m)

Dani Carvajal: £54m - £45m (-£9m)

Alvaro Odriozola: £27m - £22.5m (-£4.5m)

Casemiro: £54m - £54m (£0)

Toni Kroos: £72m - £54m (-£18m)

Dani Cellabos: £10.8m - £27m (+£16.2m)

Luka Modric: £22.5m - £18m (-£4.5m)

Federico Valverde: £5.4m - £18m (+£12.6m)

Isco: £67.5m - £54m (-£13.5m)

Vinicius Junior: £31.5m - £63m (+£31.5m)

Marco Asensio: £67.5m - £54m (-£13.5m)

Braham Diaz: £4.5m - £15.3m (+£10.8m)

Gareth Bale: £81m - £54m (-£27m)

Lucas Vazquez: £22.5m - £22.5m (£0)

Karim Benzema: £36m - £36m (£0)

Mariano Diaz: £19.8m - £18m (-£1.8m)

Squad value last summer: £859.5m

Squad value this summer: £753.3m

Increase/decrease: -£106.2m

Only three players from Real's 2018/19 squad - Dani Cellabos, Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior - have risen in price, while the rest have either dropped or stayed the same.

Marcelo took the biggest hit at -£28.5m, while Gareth Bale's value has unsurprisingly plummeted after yet another season of poor form and injuries.