Liverpool's pre-season campaign got off to the perfect start last night.

The Reds made their yearly trip to neighbours Tranmere Rovers and thrashed the League Two outfit 6-0.

There was so much to enjoy for Reds fans, despite the famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all being unavailable.

Exciting young striker Rhian Brewster grabbed two goals and an assist after enduring a 12-month injury nightmare.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got some priceless minutes under his belt after his own lengthy layoff, while Harry Wilson, Yasser Larouci and Ki-Jana However also showcased their talents during their time on the pitch.

Oh and Divock Origi came off the bench and scored, just to evoke more memories of Liverpool's Champions League final victory over Tottenham in June.

But arguably the best story to come from the game was a first senior goal for Bobby Duncan - the cousin of Steven Gerrard.

The young Englishman was electric for Liverpool's youth teams last season, scoring 32 goals in total, and he's certainly taken his first available opportunity in pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp was eager to give Duncan a chance in the first-team to ward off interest from Borussia Dortmund and other clubs in Germany.

VIDEO: DUNCAN GETS OFF THE MARK

Gerrard's Liverpool legacy lives on!

Fellow Merseysider Curtis Jones also got on the scoresheet as the club's young guns continue to impress the supporters.

Liverpool's pre-season campaign takes them to Bradford on Sunday, before taking on Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Sporting Lisbon, Napoli and Lyon.

Klopp's troops will the fight for the first piece of silverware available in 2019/20 when they face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 4.

Then they will get their Premier League campaign off against Norwich, the first Friday Night Football of the new season.