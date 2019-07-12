Just like the summer of 2017, a Neymar transfer saga is dominating football right now.

The Brazilian is evidently content with leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer and former club Barcelona are the favourites to re-sign him.

Neymar left Catalonia to 'escape Lionel Messi's shadow', but his move to Paris has seen his career and reputation regress.

Injuries, a lack of success in the Champions League and limited exposure from a commercial point of view have all contributed to his decline.

It's no surprise that Barca would take him back in a heartbeat after his success with the Blaugrana, but financing a deal for him will not be easy.

While Neymar's desire to leave PSG could make negotiations easier, it will still require an enormous amount of resources to sign him.

Given that Barca are about to splash €120m on Antoine Griezmann, exploring other avenues to fund the Neymar deal is wise.

And according to BILD, Barca's offer to PSG for the Brazilian actually includes no cash at all - just their choice of three players.

Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo are the four players with which PSG can pick their trio from.

Surely that offer is too good to turn down?

While losing Neymar would be a blow, having the opportunity to bring in three world-class players is tantalising.

Coutinho has point to prove after stagnating at Barca, Dembele is one of the finest young talents in world football and Umtiti is one of the best centre-backs on the planet when fully fit - and he's still just 25.

Even if they opted for Semedo, they'd be bringing in a brilliant right-back who would seriously improve Thomas Tuchel's defence.

If the offer is real, PSG would be fools to turn it down.