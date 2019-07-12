It's been an emotional week for former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

On Tuesday the 29-year-old's house in Los Angeles was broken into and his dog, Lucci, was stolen as well as a number of bags.

Sturridge is very close with Lucci - the Pomeranian even has his own Instagram account - so he was understandably upset and desperate for answers.

"Somebody's broken into the house in LA, taken my dog from the house," Sturridge said in a video posted on Instagram.

"Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anything. I'm dead serious. I wanna know who took my s***. I wanna know what's [happened].

"I wanna know why they've [taken] my dog. I wanna know why they've [taken] bags from upstairs.

"How can you break into a house in LA and take someone's dog? Are you crazy? You've come into a house to take a dog?

"Yo, someone please find my dog. I'll pay anything, I'm dead serious. I want my dog back, man."

Fortunately, Lucci was found and returned to Sturridge on Wednesday. He's since thanked his Instagram followers for helping him through what must have been a very tough 24 hours.

And the best thing to have come from the whole ordeal is a rap song that's been made using Sturridge's plea to find his dog.

Some genius out there has mashed Sturridge's comments with the tune from Stormzy's song "Vossi Bop" to create "Lossi Dog" and it's absolutely amazing. Check it out.

Please, whoever made this, make yourself known.

It's even been brought to the attention of Sturridge, who posted it on his own Instagram page with the caption: "The internet is undefeated! @luccidapoochie look how they got me looking. Whoever made this you're hilarious."