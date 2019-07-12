It's been a quite incredible few months for Divock Origi.

The Belgian forward was the forgotten man at Liverpool.

Signed for £10 million in 2014, Origi struggled to adapt in his opening years on Merseyside.

His time at the club looked over when he was sent out on loan to Wolfsburg in the 2017/18 season.

However, Jurgen Klopp decided to keep him at Anfield and that proved to be an inspired decision.

Origi was a bit-part player last season, only making 20 appearances, but he made his mark whenever it counted.

In December, Origi emerged from the bench to score a dramatic 96th minute winner against Everton.

And the final few months of the season were even better for the 24-year-old.

He scored a vital winner against Newcastle on May 4, before his brace against Barcelona three days later helped Liverpool secure a dramatic comeback.

He then emerged from the bench to score in the Champions League final against Tottenham.

With his contract running down there were reports this summer that he was considering leaving the club.

But he signed a new long-term contract earlier this week as a reward for his contribution last season.

Origi was back in action for Liverpool on Thursday evening, scoring against Tranmere in a 6-0 win.

Liverpool fans decided to invade the pitch following the final whistle and the majority of fans ran straight to him.

Watch it below:

Origi could never score for Liverpool again in his career and he would still always be remembered as a club legend.

Origi expressed his delight after extending his stay at the club.

“I’m very happy to be able to sign this contract and it gives you a boost at the beginning of the season, as well as the end of the season last year. So I’m very happy,” Origi told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career, I say that I became a man here at this club, I signed when I was 19.

“When we had to make the decision I just wanted to speak with the club first and my entourage, but the feeling was always that I wanted to stay and extend my contract.

“It’s an amazing club, we have a good group, the staff are amazing. Even coming into Melwood, the people that work here and everything, you feel there is something special going on here.

“We’re still young so there’s a lot of potential in the group. I’m just having fun in training and on the pitch. Those are all important factors as a player.”