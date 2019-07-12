Liverpool started their pre-season with a bang on Thursday night as they beat League Two side Tranmere Rovers 6-0.

Goals from Rhian Brewster (2), Nathaniel Clyne, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi and Bobby Duncan sealed a comfortable victory for the Reds in the absence of their star players.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp said he was delighted with the display considering pre-season training only started a week ago.

"All round it was a brilliant performance of the boys, in both halves we played really good football against a good, physically strong side," the German told reporters.

"The boys let the ball do the work pretty much, the ball was constantly busy rolling so the game was fluent. I liked it a lot.

"All the individual performances were good, tactical-wise altogether good, pressing good, counter-pressing. I saw all the things."

Liverpool's win was broadcasted exclusively on LFCTV, so if you haven't seen the goals yet, we've got you covered.

The pick of the bunch was undoubtedly Origi's, with the Belgian striker producing an outrageous touch to bring down Joel Matip's pass and rounding the goalkeeper to finish.

Clyne's sixth-minute opener also deserves a mention, while Duncan - the cousin of Steven Gerrard - scored his first senior goal for Liverpool.

6' CLYNE

38' BREWSTER

45' BREWSTER (2)

53' JONES

60' ORIGI

67' DUNCAN

Some very good goals in there that will give Liverpool fans reason to be excited by the youngsters that Klopp is bringing through.

Brewster once again shone up front and Klopp believes the 19-year-old has a big season ahead of him.

"One hundred per cent, but again it depends on him as well," said Klopp. "Divock Origi stays, obviously, which is good news; [Roberto] Firmino is still there.

"Rhian Brewster is a top striker, a top talent, and I am really happy. I told him already, he has an important role this year - but how important? Again, it depends on him and we will see.