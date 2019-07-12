It doesn’t seem that long ago that the football season finished, but clubs are already beginning their preparations for the 2019-20 campaign.

Fitness tests are being carried out and pre-season friendlies are underway - there’s barely any rest for footballers these days.

That is unless you’re Laurent Koscielny, who has gone on strike at Arsenal. The thought of doing the bleep test clearly put him off.

As for Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina, he made an immediate impression upon his return to pre-season training.

The Italian arrived for the first session back with a PornHub bag, signed by some of the site’s stars.

Very interesting choice there, Matteo.

No doubt his teammates had some questions for him inside the dressing room.

The 22-year-old was once on the books at AC Milan but never made a senior appearance for the Rossoneri.

He signed for Atalanta in 2017 but spent the season on loan at Spezia.

Pessina made 12 appearances last season as Atalanta finished third in Serie A, securing their spot in this season’s Champions League.

Arriving to training with a PornHub bag is certainly an appeal for attention.

Next up for Pessina is to prove himself on the pitch.

It was revealed this week that Atalanta will play their Champions League games this season at AC Milan and Inter Milan’s San Siro stadium.

AC Milan, who have withdrawn from the Europa League after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, gave their approval for Atalanta to use their famous stadium.

“We can confirm that we accept Atalanta’s request to be able to play their Champions League home matches at San Siro,” they told ANSA, per Football Italia.

“Our decision comes in compliance with the positive opinion of Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala and after having understood the strong desire of the Bergamo club.

“We believe this opportunity is beneficial not only for Atalanta but also all of Italian football as it is inspired by important values such as the sense of hospitality, respect and ‘fair play’.”