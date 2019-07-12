Sunday July 12 is set to be superb day of sport.

Kicking off the action-packed day will be the Cricket World Cup final, which is being held at Lord's and will start at 10:30am.

England, the tournament hosts, overcame a tough period in the group stages to make the final two.

They managed to comprehensively defeat Australia on Thursday to reach their first World Cup final since 1992.

Their opponents in the final will be New Zealand.

The Black Caps will be go into the final as the underdogs but will be full of confidence having shocked India in their semi-final clash.

Sunday's game will be free-to-air on Channel 4 while it can also be watched on Sky Sports.

The Men's Wimbledon final is also being held on Sunday and it is scheduled to start at 2pm.

The finalists are not yet known, but it is guaranteed to feature at least one of the 'Big Three'.

Reigning Champion Novak Djokovic is the favourite to retain his title and he'll contest the final if he can make it past Roberto Bautista Agut.

And the other semi-final will see two titans of the sport meet in the shape of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The two players will meet for the 40th time on Friday and for the first time on grass since the 2008 Wimbledon final.

And, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is also set to take place to round off a great day of sport.

Lewis Hamilton is bidding to extend his lead at the top of the World Drivers' Championship standings.

He currently holds a 31 point advantage over Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas and is on course to win his sixth world title.

The race starts at 2:10pm and can be watched on Channel 4 or Sky Sports.

What a day of sport it's set to be!