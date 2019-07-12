Football

GMSW.

BBC has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Women's Euro 2021.

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

BBC has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Women's Euro 2012.

BBC will provide extensive coverage of every game on television, radio and online following the success of its coverage of this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France.

11.7 million audiences watched the Lionesses’ semi-final with the current champions the USA, the highest TV audience of 2019 to date, with the tournament reaching 28.1million people on television alone. 

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: “After the success of the World Cup on the BBC and the record-breaking viewing figures for women’s football, we’re delighted to be the broadcaster of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 Championship.

“At the start of this summer, we wanted to shift the dial on women’s football and I feel the phenomenal coverage from France has done just that. The BBC’s sports portfolio continues to go from strength to strength and we’re thrilled to add the 2021 Euros to that.”

The Lionesses under Phil Neville gained new audiences at home, and European governing body UEFA is confident the BBC’s coverage of its tournament will help to increase an already growing fanbase.

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “UEFA is delighted to partner with the BBC for the UEFA Women’s Euro in 2021, which takes place in the United Kingdom.

“The BBC will provide an unprecedented level of coverage for the competition in the host country, ensuring that the women’s game is brought to the rapidly increasing fanbase in an outstanding manner.”

Topics:
Women's Sport
Football

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again