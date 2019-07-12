BBC has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Women's Euro 2021.

BBC has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Women's Euro 2012.

BBC will provide extensive coverage of every game on television, radio and online following the success of its coverage of this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France.

11.7 million audiences watched the Lionesses’ semi-final with the current champions the USA, the highest TV audience of 2019 to date, with the tournament reaching 28.1million people on television alone.

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: “After the success of the World Cup on the BBC and the record-breaking viewing figures for women’s football, we’re delighted to be the broadcaster of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 Championship.

“At the start of this summer, we wanted to shift the dial on women’s football and I feel the phenomenal coverage from France has done just that. The BBC’s sports portfolio continues to go from strength to strength and we’re thrilled to add the 2021 Euros to that.”

The Lionesses under Phil Neville gained new audiences at home, and European governing body UEFA is confident the BBC’s coverage of its tournament will help to increase an already growing fanbase.

UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “UEFA is delighted to partner with the BBC for the UEFA Women’s Euro in 2021, which takes place in the United Kingdom.

“The BBC will provide an unprecedented level of coverage for the competition in the host country, ensuring that the women’s game is brought to the rapidly increasing fanbase in an outstanding manner.”