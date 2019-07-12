Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid after paying the France international's €120m release clause.

Griezmann, 28, has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou all summer and recently tried to force Atletico's hand by skipping pre-season training.

Atletico then released an angry statement accusing Griezmann and Barcelona of reaching an agreement as early as March.

But the deal is now done and Griezmann will soon be linking up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, which will scare defences in La Liga and across Europe.

Questions remain over whether Neymar will be returning to Barcelona after the 27-year-old also failed to turn up for the start of Paris Saint-Germain's pre-season.

It seems unlikely that Barca will be able to afford moves for both Griezmann and Neymar, but anything is possible.

Griezmann's transfer comes after he publicly confirmed he wanted to leave Atletico in a video posted by the club itself back in May.

'I have decided to leave'

"After talking with Cholo (Diego Simeone), Miguel Angel and the people from the offices, I wanted to talk to the fans who have given me a lot of love," he said.

"I have decided to leave, see other things, have other challenges and with great difficulty, this is what I feel and I need.

"It's been five great years where I've won my first important trophies with a club. It's been a very important stage. I have enjoyed a lot, I have left everything in the field.

"I have tried to behave well, I have tried to give joy to the people who have come to the Metropolitano and also away from home, and I only have gratitude for all of you."

Here's a look at how Barcelona's starting line-up could look next season with the signing of Griezmann:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann.