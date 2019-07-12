UFC fans haven't seen Conor McGregor inside the Octagon for over half a year, and once more he's teasing that he could be done with MMA.

However, it's a story we have heard twice before already, so fans aren't exactly sold on his comments this time around either.

McGregor last fought for UFC last October at UFC 229 in a losing effort against Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was subsequently suspended for six months for his involvement in the brawl after the fight.

That suspension ended on April 6, and since then, speculation has suggested Notorious will return to the Octagon again at some point before the end of the year.

However, if the former UFC Lightweight Champion's recent tweet is to be believed, he won't be coming back at all as he's done with MMA.

McGregor said on Twitter: "I’d tell you I’m done but you wouldn’t believe me."

He's not exactly stating he's done with MMA, but that's what many believe he is implying. Nevertheless, not many people are buying it since he's already teased retirement twice in the past, and it seems the Irishman understands why.

His first retirement came in the summer of 2016 when UFC refused his exorbitant demands ahead of his rematch with Nate Diaz that was originally scheduled for UFC 200. On that occassion, he thanked us for the cheese.

The second retirement happened earlier this year in March following a disciplinary suspension for the UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

When talks of a fight with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone fight began to circulate, the retirement talk faded away. However, a fight between Notorious and Cowboy never came to fruition.

Like the previous two retirements, McGregor could be using the threat of retirement in order to squeeze a better deal out of Dana White and UFC for his next fight.

It's well known that the Irishman wants shares in the UFC promotion, but White has been reluctant to allow that to happen.

It's unclear as to when McGregor will return to the Octagon for another UFC fight, but if you believe his most recent tweet, he's done with MMA.