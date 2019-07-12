Barcelona have announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann.

The Catalan giants have signed him on a five-year deal after triggering his release clause of €120m on Friday.

However Atletico aren't happy - and they don't think the transfer should go through.

The Madrid-based club have released a statement arguing that Griezmann's release clause should have been €200m, not €120m.

"Antoine Griezmann, represented by his lawyer, has appeared at the headquarters of the Professional Football League to unilaterally terminate the contract that binds the player with Atlético de Madrid, having deposited Fútbol Club Barcelona in the name and on behalf of the player the amount of 120 million euros," they wrote in a statement.

"Atlético de Madrid believes that the amount deposited is insufficient to meet its rescission clause, since it is obvious that the commitment of the player and the Football Club Barcelona was closed before the aforementioned clause was reduced from 200 to 120 million euros.

"It was also prior to the date on which the clause was modified the communication that the player made on May 14 announcing his disengagement from the club."

They are no preparing to take legal action to ensure they get the full payment.

"Atlético de Madrid believes that the termination of the contract occurred before the end of last season due to events, acts and demonstrations carried out by the player and that is why he has already started the procedures he considered appropriate for the defence of his rights and interests legitimate."

Incredible. This is a transfer story that will never end...