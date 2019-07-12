It looked like at one point that The Young Bucks would be joining the WWE once their contracts expired with ROH and NJPW earlier this year.

However, AEW emerged from nowhere in January and completely transformed the way we look at wrestling today, with the Jackson brothers of Matt and Nick being two of their first signings.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were both close to signing with WWE before AEW came calling. The brothers explained why they declined WWE during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Matt stated that the creative freedom of AEW pushed that deal over the line, while Nick added the number of dates WWE wanted them to work made it difficult to sign with them since they would be away from their families.

Matt said: "We talked to [WWE] endlessly. At one point, I remember me, Nick, and Kenny were in a room because all of our deals were up at the same time. We got off the phone one day and we looked at each other, and we said, 'I think we're all going to WWE.' It was that close.

"Tony came to us at the right time and he made the right offer. I'm not talking financially, I'm talking, 'Hey, you guys can run this thing and I want you guys to hire your people.'

"It's like someone saying, 'I want you to make a movie and you can hire all the cameramen, you can hire all the writers, all your friends to be with you.' He gave us the keys to this thing. You can't say no to this."

Nick added: "One thing that took us out of the race for going to WWE was the amount of dates that they wanted us to do. We have young families. Even with the limited schedule, it was like, 'God, I can't imagine being home [just] for 2 days for my kids.'"

So far, the impact AEW has made in wrestling has been a positive one in the eyes of the fans, as their first two shows, Double or Nothing and Fyter Fest, have been very successful.

Fans will not have to wait much longer for the next AEW show to take place, as Fight for the Fallen will take place tomorrow in Jacksonville.

Here, The Young Bucks will compete in a tag team match against Cody and Dustin Rhodes.