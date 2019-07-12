Barcelona have signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid for €120m - and that could spell bad news for Philippe Coutinho.

Griezmann's arrival will create even more competition for places at the Camp Nou, with the Frenchman expected to line-up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez next season.

Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele struggled for consistent game time last campaign and Griezmann being in the picture will only make things worse.

Of course, Coutinho could drop into his favourited attacking midfield role, but Barcelona already have enough midfielders to pick from.

Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Rafinha - the list is never-ending.

Coutinho needs to step up his game at Barcelona and he may have to do so with a new squad number.

According to AS, the former Liverpool man is set to lose the No.7 shirt to Griezmann once the move is completed.

Griezmann has worn number seven at every club he's played for and it's unlikely that he'll accept anything else at Barcelona.

"I feel comfortable with that number," he once said. "I could easily play with another number, you know, it's not a problem, but it's nice that it gives people a way of recognising me."

Barcelona will be inclined to give Griezmann what he wants at the expensive of Coutinho considering the Brazilian has been linked with a move away this summer.

Griezmann is more important to Barca than Coutinho at this moment in time and they'll want to do everything in their power to make him happy.