Antoine Griezmann has finally completed his move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid.

The Blaugrana paid his €120m release clause, making him the sixth most expensive player of all time.

Barcelona teammates Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele are ahead of him, as are Joao Felix, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

It means that three French players make the top six and one look down the list of record transfer fees says a lot about how highly-rated French players are these days.

In fact, you could make a starting XI of active players from Les Bleus worth nearly €1bn.

Have a look for yourself below.

GK - HUGO LLORIS (€12m)

The only position in the French side where teams haven't splurged is at goalkeeper, with Lloris still the most expensive after his move to Spurs in 2012.

DEF - BENJAMIN MENDY (€57m)

Okay, now we're in business. Manchester City broke the record for money spent on a full-back when they brought in Mendy from AS Monaco, but they haven't really got their moneys worth yet.

DEF - LUCAS HERNANDEZ (€80m)

The second most expensive defender ever. Bayern Munich saw fit to splash the cash on the versatile Hernandez, who at just 23 could prove to be a bargain - just like Virgil van Dijk.

DEF - AYMERIC LAPORTE (€65m)

Just like Van Dijk, Laporte has proven to be a bargain for City. The fact he can't get in the French squad under Didier Deschamps because he is left-footed is simply outrageous.

DEF - FERLAND MENDY (€55m)

Two Mendys, what are the chances? The ex-Lyon defender moved to Real Madrid this summer as Los Blancos finally look to replace Marcelo.

RM - OUSMANE DEMBELE (€125m)

Barca brought in Dembele back in 2017 as a replacement for Neymar, but it hasn't really worked out as of yet. However, the potential is certainly there to justify his enormous price tag.

CM - PAUL POGBA (€105m)

One of the most famous transfer fees ever, as pretty much everyone has questioned whether Pogba was worth it. Manchester United will likely receive an even bigger fee if he moves this summer.

CM - TANGUY NDOMBELE (€65m)

Spurs' new midfield general comes with a glowing reputation and he will be a regular with France for years to come.

LM - THOMAS LEMAR (€70m)

Remember him? The winger that everyone wanted in 2017, but one that now struggles for game time at Atletico and looks like he could be a very expensive flop.

ST - KYLIAN MBAPPE (€180m)

Rarely do you say that players are worth the money when they cost over €100m. But in Mbappe's case, Paris Saint-Germain got a pretty sweet deal. Imagine what they could flog him for?

ST - ANTOINE GRIEZMANN (€120m)

The latest addition to the squad and the newest member of the €100m+ club.

So there you have it, €934m worth of talent.

And to think there's still Anthony Martial (€60m), Alexandre Lacazette (€53m), Tiemoue Bakayoko (€40m) and many, many more.