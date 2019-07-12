"Have you ever wanted to own your own race track?"

If your answer to that question is "yes" and you fancy relocating to Ireland, then we may have the perfect property for you.

A two-bedroom cottage has gone up for sale on Ronan McAnenny for around €325,000 and it features its own go-karting track in the garden.

From the front it looks like a peaceful place to live, but take a walk out back and it's a whole 'nother story.

According to the Irish Mirror, the track is 1,000 metres in length and allows users to reach speeds of up to 55mph.

So not only would you be buying a fully-renovated cottage, but you would also be inheriting a potentially lucrative business idea.

Have a look at images of inside the cottage and the race track below, per the advertisement on Ronan McAnenny's website.

How cool is that? Imagine being able to invite your friends over for a race on your personal go-karting track whenever you please.

The house description reads: "This is a spacious detached cottage which comes complete with your very own go-karting race track.

"Internally, this home has a very distinctive finish and benefits from having an oil fired central heating system and a solid fuel stove. This has been a very well maintained family home.

"To the exterior, there are large grounds surrounding the property with a personal go-karting race track. There is also the option of utilising this as a commercial race track."

So, what are you waiting for?