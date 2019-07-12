Football

Leroy Sane and Nicolas Pepe could be on their way to Bayern.

Bayern Munich reportedly set to sign wingers Leroy Sane & Nicolas Pepe for €165m

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to sign to sign both Leroy Sane and Nicolas Pepe for a combined fee of €165m.

Sane will reportedly go for €90m, while Pepe will earn Lille a cool €75m, according to journalist Tancredi Palmeri for Tutto Mercato Web.

It will be yet another huge signing for the Bundesliga champions after previously announcing deals for French duo Lucas Hernandez (€80m) and Benjamin Pavard (€35m).

After Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben's departures, Bayern desperately needed to strengthen out wide.

Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry were the only real senior options available, with Alphonso Davies not ready for regular first-team action just yet.

But if they announce the deals for Sane and Pepe, they will have more world-class depth on the flanks than arguably any team in world football.

Sane's career stalled a tad at Manchester City last season, but he still managed to score 10 goals and assist 10 more in his 31 Premier League appearances.

As for Pepe, he was one of Ligue 1's finest in 2018/19, scoring 22 goals and assisting 11 in his 38 league games.

Pepe in action v Angers

Pepe can also play as a striker, which will offer Niko Kovac more cover for Robert Lewandowski going into the new season.

With a new and improved defence and the possibility of two stellar attacking additions, Bayern could be one of the serious favourites for the Champions League in 2019/20.

Oh and they're probably going to walk the Bundesliga, just for a change...

