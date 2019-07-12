When WWE travels to Saudi Arabia for one of their shows, the expectation for the show by fans isn't very high as it's vastly seen as a nostalgia trip rather than an actual storyline show.

Evidence of this being the case was clear this year at Super ShowDown when Triple H faced Randy Orton on the show and when The Undertaker and Goldberg faced off in the main event.

The main event match itself wasn't a very good standard at all as it was filled with many errors and botches, and fans would rather see current superstars wrestle instead to not tarnish the legacy of WWE legends.

Money talks in WWE these days though, and the ten-year deal the company has with Saudi Arabia means matches like the ones we had at Super ShowDown will likely continue.

However, Batista won't be a part of them.

Speaking to GQ, The Animal stated that he tried to call The Undertaker and convince him to not wrestle Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

He also said he himself will never wrestle on any future WWE shows in the country.

Batista said: "I wouldn’t have gone to Saudi at all. I don’t care who they would’ve booked me with. I just would not have gone.

Batista retired from WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 35 after losing to Triple H on the show. He says he loved that match with The Game.

He said: “But I loved my final match at Wrestlemania, with Hunter [better known as Triple H]. The fans wanted to see two old guys go to war. That’s what we did. That’s the way the match was designed.”

The Animal got the ending to his wrestling career that he had been begging WWE for years to give him at WrestleMania.

It seems as though he doesn't want to rewrite that ending by competing at a future show in Saudi Arabia no matter how much money is put on the table.

There's a good chance there are plenty of other legends that won't wrestle on any future Saudi Arabia shows, but not many have the financial security of Batista to pass up on the huge amounts of money WWE offers their icons to perform there.