Lionel Messi could retire today and still be regarded as one of the greatest athletes in history.

The Barcelona superstar has won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions, scoring almost 700 career goals and winning countless major honours and individual accolades.

Not only that, but he has endeared himself to sports fans with the manner of his performances, channelling the finer arts of the 'beautiful game' with his immaculate dribbling and passing.

His achievements certainly haven't settled the GOAT (greatest of all-time) debate, but his presence alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele and Diego Maradona is assured.

That being said, there are millions of people who have already christened himself as the world number, even if that first trophy with Argentina continues to evade him.

Messi's astonishing career

He has provided plenty of ammunition to make some incredible highlights video, though, and you're never too far away from the latest compilation on Facebook or YouTube.

The fact of the matter is that Messi has scored some of the greatest goals in football history and many of which - against Real Madrid and Getafe, for example - were all of his own making.

Couple that with some spine-tingling commentary from Ray Hudson, some dramatic trophy-lifting and some immaculate assists and you have yourself a bank of top quality football.

The greatest ever Messi compilation?

We've all seen a video of the likes in our lives, but we're not sure that any compare to the latest uploaded from 'Magic Messi' who, as his name would suggest, is something of a fan.

They regularly produce videos about the 32-year-old, yet spent extra time and effort on their greatest ever release: 'Lionel Messi - The GOAT - Official Movie.'

With over one million views in the space of 24 hours, it would be safe to say that it was top quality and we can certainly vouch for that. Check out the epic compilation down below:

The editing makes it extra special, no less so than when Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho are massing their egos moments before their disastrous 5-0 defeat in El Classico.

That's not to mention the video's incredible start with countless numbers of players, both current and retired, as well as managers calling him the greatest player in history.

It then gives you a whistle-stop tour through Messi's career, showing all of his best goals, tallying his astonishing statistics and showing off his incalculable trophy collection.

Therefore, when the day comes that Messi hangs up his boot and retire, we're pretty convinced that this latest 'Magic Messi' product should be the video to mark the day.

That being said, Messi will no doubt add another 20 minute's worth of magic to add onto the end before that day comes.

Do you think Messi is the greatest player of all time? Have your say in the comments section below.