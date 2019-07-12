Roger Federer beat Rafael Nadal 7-6,1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday afternoon to reach the final of Wimbledon.

The win means he'll be playing in the showpiece event for a record 12th time, but he was made to work very hard by his great rival.

Both men held their serve impeccably early on, with the first set going all the way to a tiebreak.

Nadal won the first point with a stunning shot at the net to beat his opponent down the line, but Federer came back, eventually winning the tiebreak 7-3 to take the opening set.

We didn't have to wait too long for a break in the second, with Nadal hitting back to take an early 3-1 lead.

The Spaniard was finally getting into his stride and went on to break Federer's serve again, eventually winning the set 6-1 to square things up.

The match swung back in favour of the Swiss Maestro as he was first to break serve in the third, outfoxing his opponent at the net to take a 3-1 lead.

A double fault in the following game nearly allowed Nadal to break back, but Federer held his nerve... just. He went on to win the set 6-3.

The 37-year-old continued to prove that age is just a number as he took a 3-1 lead early in the fourth set, closing in on a record 12th Wimbledon final.

With the upper hand, he held his serve to win 6-4, bringing another classic match between the two great rivals to a close.

Federer will now play Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final. The Serb, who's also defending champion, won his semi-final against Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.