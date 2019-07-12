Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal put on another classic at Wimbledon on Friday night.

The two great rivals went head to head on Centre Court in the second semi-final, looking to book a place in Sunday's showpiece event against Novak Djokovic.

Thanks to a 7-6,1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win, it was Federer who reached his 31st Grand Slam final, and a record 12th at SW19. But he was made to work for it.

The two were so evenly matched from the first minute to the last, with the first set decided by a tiebreak which went the way of the Swiss Maestro.



Nadal hit back to take the second, but just as it looked like he was hitting his stride, the match swung back in favour of Federer.

The 37-year-old won the third set to put himself in the driving seat, before breaking serve again early in the forth, allowing him to close the match out.

But the final game, with the set poised at 5-4, summed up the whole match in a nutshell.

Nadal took it to break point before Federer pulled it back to 40-40. He then needed five match points to put the game to bed, with the tennis brining everybody on Centre Court to their feet.

After all the craziness finally finished, the camera panned to the crowd and there was one very famous face joining in with the standing ovation. Football legend David Beckham.

With the camera on him in the Royal Box, he turns to his side and says "unbelievable" to the person next to him. Check it out below - around one minute into the video.

We're with you on that one, Becks. What a match.