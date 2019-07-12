Jorge Masvidal caught the attention of the MMA world when he knocked out Ben Asken last week at UFC 239 in a historic manner.

Gamebred's flying knee five seconds into the first round was the fastest knockout in UFC history, and it also earned him the Performance of the Night award.

Many people now believe Masvidal could be on the fast-track to the top in UFC, and could possibly be awarded a title fight soon in the welterweight division.

If it was up to the man himself though, his next fight would be against one of the biggest names signed to UFC today, Conor McGregor.

Gamebred has said he would take on UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, but Notorious is an option too since Usman is 'always having injuries'.

Speaking on his podcast, Joe Rogan broke down how a Masvidal vs McGregor fight would unfold, saying it would be a difficult fight for the Irishman.

Rogan said: “That’s a rough fight for Conor. Masvidal is a big fella too.

"He really belongs at 170 [pounds], that’s where he’s fighting. He fought at 155, but really tortured himself to make that weight. He’s a big guy.

"You’re talking about a guy that knocked out ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, knocked out Darren Till, knocked out Ben Askren. I mean, he’s knocking out big welterweights — big.

"Darren Till is a big welterweight. He’s big. He’s not a guy coming up from 155 pounds. He’s never making 155 pounds.

“In the last few fights, [Masvidal] is coming into his own, really becoming something special.”

The UFC commentator now believes as well that Masvidal is the most talked about fighter in the promotion.

He said: “He’s become, in one fight, the most talked about fighter in the sport. Askren was undefeated. Masvidal comes out, flatlines him, and talks some pretty vicious s**t after the fact.”

While Masvidal would be a very alluring fight for McGregor, many other big name fighters have tried and failed to book time with Notorious inside the Octagon over the past few months.

The Irishman hasn't fought for UFC since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October and it's currently unclear as to when he will return to fight once more.