Roger Federer booked his place in Sunday's Wimbledon final with a huge win over Rafael Nadal.

The two great rivals went head to head for the 40th time on Centre Court and this time, the Swiss Maestro got the better of the King of Clay.

He won 7-6,1-6,6-3,6-4 to advance to the showpiece event for a record 12th time at SW19.

Federer and Nadal were so evenly matched throughout, holding their serves impeccably during the first set.

Despite a blip in the second set, once the eight-time Wimbledon champ got the upper hand, he never looked back.

Nadal pushed him all the way though and Federer required five match points to finally settle the tie, which was met with a standing ovation when it finally concluded.

Both players were absolutely class on the court and following defeat, Nadal once again proved that he's the same off of it too.

He took to Twitter to congratulate his opponent, writing a very warm message that has since been 'liked' almost 100,000 times.

"Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer," the Spaniard tweeted.

"I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year!"

Despite having one of the greatest rivalries in sport, it's clear both Nadal and Federer have massive respect for one another.

No doubt another man they both hold in high regard is Novak Djokovic. The Serb will meet Federer in the final, aiming to defend his Wimbledon crown.

Last year, Djokovic beat Kevin Anderson in straight sets, but a straightforward win is highly unlikely this time around.

In fact, it has the potential to be a true classic.