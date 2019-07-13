Yokohama FC seem to have an interesting philosophy when it comes to their forward line.

For almost 15 years now, they have been famous for being the proud owner of Kazuyoshi Miura, who has set almost every record under the sun for playing beyond the retirement age of many.

While some footballers retire in their early thirties, the Japanese forward is continuing to play into his fifties and has already made two appearances this season at the age of 52.

Astonishingly, Miura signed a new contract with the club in January, despite being born just one year after England won the World Cup and making his professional debut back in 1986.

Miura has accumulated 89 caps for Japan over his career, scoring 55 goals along the way, but has continued for an incredible 19 years beyond his international retirement.

Yokohama sign Nakamura

He also booked himself a place in the Guinness World Records when he surpassed Sir Stanley Matthews' distinction as the oldest professional to score a goal.

However, it seems Yokohama have been so impressed with the performances of their veteran striker that they have taken the remarkable step of repeating that tactic.

Sure, Shunsuke Nakamura isn't exactly in his fifties, but by arriving at Yokohama at the age of 41, it has given the club one of the oldest forward lines in football history.

Yokohama's ancient forward line

Before you ask, that is the same Nakamura that made his name for spectacular free-kicks at Celtic and he has been club-hopping ever since he departed Celtic Park in 2009.

The midfielder was named the PFA Scotland's player of the year in 2007, while also winning three Scottish Premier League titles in four years in Glasgow.

Now, when the inevitable happens and he lines up against Miura, it will astonishgly give Yokohama the distinction of having an attacking line with a combined age of 93.

To amass that statistic from just two players is surely unprecedented and assuming they are picked in the same starting XI, don't be surprised if it makes for an official record.

Whoever is playing against the two senior players can probably expect a relaxed afternoon in terms of pace, but there's no denying the talent of both forwards even at this age.

The J-League is one of the fastest growing competitions in world football and the veteran duo are a promotion away from rubbing shoulders with Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski.

However, even if Yokohama go on to lose all of their remaining games, the presence of Miura and Nakaymure will allow them to beat footballing records, if nothing else.

How long do you think Miura can go before he retires? Have your say in the comments section below.