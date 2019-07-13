There’s been a lot of talk around women’s sport recently.

Much of the buzz is down to the World Cup that’s just finished, with the event smashing previous viewing records across the world.

But football isn’t the only sport we’ve been watching closely, because the women at Wimbledon are also commanding a lot of attention - as they do every year.

There’s no doubt that women’s sport continues to grow, but there’s still a few members of society who hold rather controversial opinions on female athletes.

Piers Morgan is one of those, and he recently said some questionable things about tennis legend Serena Williams.

"Serena Williams would be beaten by the top 200 men in Wimbledon," Morgan said on Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

"It doesn't mean she's not a superstar of the game. Roger Federer would beat Serena Williams 6-0 6-0. We know that."

"Everybody in the game knows it would happen. She knows it would happen."

It’s certainly a controversial opinion to hold, but apparently, it’s one that many members of the public agree with.

On Friday, YouGov published results of a poll that asked the following question:

"Do you think if you were playing your very best tennis, you could win a point off Serena Williams?"

The results are rather interesting, with one in eight men (12%), saying that they could.

That’s quite a contrast to the answer of women, with just 3% believing they could.

Per YouGov’s website, 1732 adults in Britain were asked the question and the results are weighted to be representative of the population.

So, 12% of men really believe that they could take a point off Williams during a game of tennis.

Considering she’s a 23-time Grand Slam winner, with a career win rate of 85%, those men are quite brave backing themselves.