Arsenal's transfer window has been an unmitigated disaster so far.

After promises of a squad overhaul, the Gunners have made just one signing in Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Carl Jenkinson and Mohamed Elneny - the deadwood that was supposed to be gone by now - are all still at the club and on the wage bill as well.

They have also failed in their pursuits of Wilfried Zaha and Kieran Tierney, two players who would hugely improve Unai Emery's side.

Zaha's enormous price tag is an understandable reason for Arsenal's failure, given that the Gunners have just £45m to spend this summer.

However, when they're offered the chance to sign someone like Hakim Ziyech within that budget, you'd expect them to grab it with both hands.

Sadly, they haven't, with trusted Arsenal source David Ornstein reporting that the Gunners have rejected the chance to sign the Moroccan star for around £30m.

Ornstein said: “Arsenal have analysed him & he’s not a player that they will be pursuing as far as I know. I think he would welcome the move [to Arsenal]. Ajax would probably sell for around £30m but that’s not on Arsenal’s agenda.”

Ziyech is keen on a move to Arsenal and Ajax would be willing sell for the above price, an absolute steal for a player who scored 16 goals and notched 13 assists in 29 Eredivisie games last season.

At just 26, he's also the same age as Zaha and like the Ivorian, can play in pretty much any position across the forward line.

It's baffling as to why Arsenal and Emery have rejected the chance to Ziyech.

Imagine Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang latching onto the Moroccan's pinpoint through balls?

Whoever does snap up Ziyech for £30m could be getting the bargain of the summer.