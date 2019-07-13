It's been a long time coming, but Barcelona have finally signed Antoine Griezmann.

For years the Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou and in the end it simply required Barca to activate his €120m release clause.

Atletico Madrid have since argued that they actually owe them €200m because negotiations began before July 1, when Griezmann's release clause dropped to €120m, but the deal is done.

Photos of Griezmann in a Barcelona shirt are expected to be taken on Saturday, while the contract will be signed on Sunday.

Competition for places will be hotter than ever with the arrival of Griezmann, who is expected to line-up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

What that means for the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom remains to be seen.

Barcelona are still keen to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, too, so their attacking options could be about to grow even further.

Spending huge amounts of money has been the Blaugrana's game in recent years, which is in stark contrast to the way they operated 10 years ago.

A tweet has been dug up from 2009 of Barcelona saying they "produce talent", whereas Real Madrid "buy them".

"Barca produces talent, Real buys them" the tweet reads, which is a bit awkward because Barcelona have spent over €1bn on players since 2014 - more than anyone else.

Here are some of their biggest signings:

Philippe Coutinho - €135m (2018)

Ousmane Dembele - €120m (2017)

Antoine Griezmann - €120m (2019)

Luis Suarez - €82m (2014)

Frenkie de Jong - €75m (2019)

Malcom - €41m (2018)

Paulinho - €40m (2017)

Times have certainly changed and it it turns out that Barcelona have spent €250m more than Real Madrid (€755m) over the past five years.

Lionel Messi's don't grow on trees you know.