Sevilla in 2018/19 were so hit and miss.

At the start of the campaign, they looked on course to challenge for the La Liga title, playing an exciting brand of football under Pablo Machin.

But results started to turn sour around the New Year and they ended up finishing sixth in the table, below Valencia and Getafe - losing 13 games in the process.

It means they will not be playing Champions League football next season and as such, they sacked Machin and appointed Julen Lopetegui for the upcoming campaign.

Major changes were evidently needed and Sevilla have been seriously active in the transfer market.

So far, they haven't brought in nine players at the cost of around £100m and one look at their arrivals tells you that their business has been nothing short of brilliant.

SEVILLA'S ARRIVALS

JULES KOUNDE (BORDEAUX - £22.5m)

One of the most promising young, French centre-backs and just 20-years-old. Sevilla working quickly to remedy their leaky defence.

DIEGO CARLOS (NANTES - £13.5m)

Another centre-back from Ligue 1, one who will add more quality after a top season with Nantes. At just 26, Sevilla are building a defence to last years.

MUNAS DABBUR (RB SALZBURG - £13.5m)

The Israeli striker was prolific in Austria last season, scoring 20 goals in 29 league games. He also managed eight in his 10 Europa League games and is still just 27. A real bargain on paper.

LUCAS OCAMPOS (MARSEILLE - £13.5m)

An exciting winger who's just 24? They usually cost north of £40m, but Sevilla have snapped up Ocampos for nearly a quarter of that price.

JOAN JORDAN (EIBAR - £12.6m)

Perhaps the most underrated player in La Liga last season, Jordan was on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

LUUK DE JONG (PSV - £11.25m)

A prolific striker in his prime with a point to prove? Not bad for £11.25m. De Jong scored 28 goals in 34 Eredivisie games in 2018/19.

MAX WOBER (AJAX - £9.45m)

Another exciting young defender that will probably move for an enormous fee a few years down the line.

FERNANDO REGES (GALATASARAY - £4.05m)

Sevilla needed experience in their young side, so snapping up someone like Fernando - the one who played for Manchester City - for so cheap is perfect.

SERGIO REGUILON (REAL MADRID - Loan)

When you're short at left-back, snapping up one of Spain's brightest talents is a pretty good way to remedy the issue.

Not a bad window, eh?